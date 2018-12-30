Box Office: SHOCKING! KGF (Hindi) Is Overtaking Zero In The Second Weekend

Now this one is a huge surprise, and something that no one could have ever imagined. When KGF [Hindi] decided to arrive alongside Zero, no one even termed it as a box office clash per se. In fact it wasn’t even looked at as a battle since former was being seen as a non-entity in front of a biggie like the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. No one even paid heed to the arrival of this dubbed film.
However, what is turning out at the Box Office is a complete anti-climax. In its second weekend, KGF [Hindi] is now earning more than Zero. While Zero brought in 1 crore* more on Saturday, KGF [Hindi] has collected 1.75 crore. This is in line with how the trend was on the second Friday as well when Zero stood at 1 crore* whereas KGF [Hindi] was more at 1.25 crore. The trend is now expected to continue today as well and even if the numbers come out to be similar, KGF [Hindi] would still have a higher weekend due to lead that has already been taken.
So far, Zero has collected 91 crores and as things stand today, 100 crore lifetime is turning out to be a tough call. On the other hand KGF [Hindi] currently stands at 24.45 crores*.
Interestingly, very few films in history have been stranded in the 90s. These are Welcome Back [97 crores], Baby [95.50 crores], Raajneeti [93 crores], Talaash [91 crores] and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara [90 crore]. Now it has to be seen where does Zero ultimately land up.
Trending
Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources
Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!
@koimoi- there are many more films which are stranded in 90s or 80s cr but producers made them to cross 100cr.
Example: (trade figure)
Grand masti – 92cr apprx
Singham- 97cr apprx
Race 2- 96cr apprx
Son of sardar- 89cr apprx
Shivaay- 90cr apprx
Kaabil(extremely high difference)- 90cr approx
etc.
Zero has earned 86cr till now(trade) but red chillies has mentioned 91cr
So according to trade zero will not even touch 95 cr but lets se what is the zero’s lifetime according to red chillies.