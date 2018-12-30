Box Office: SHOCKING! KGF (Hindi) Is Overtaking Zero In The Second Weekend

Now this one is a huge surprise, and something that no one could have ever imagined. When KGF [Hindi] decided to arrive alongside Zero, no one even termed it as a box office clash per se. In fact it wasn’t even looked at as a battle since former was being seen as a non-entity in front of a biggie like the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. No one even paid heed to the arrival of this dubbed film.

However, what is turning out at the Box Office is a complete anti-climax. In its second weekend, KGF [Hindi] is now earning more than Zero. While Zero brought in 1 crore* more on Saturday, KGF [Hindi] has collected 1.75 crore. This is in line with how the trend was on the second Friday as well when Zero stood at 1 crore* whereas KGF [Hindi] was more at 1.25 crore. The trend is now expected to continue today as well and even if the numbers come out to be similar, KGF [Hindi] would still have a higher weekend due to lead that has already been taken.

So far, Zero has collected 91 crores and as things stand today, 100 crore lifetime is turning out to be a tough call. On the other hand KGF [Hindi] currently stands at 24.45 crores*.

Interestingly, very few films in history have been stranded in the 90s. These are Welcome Back [97 crores], Baby [95.50 crores], Raajneeti [93 crores], Talaash [91 crores] and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara [90 crore]. Now it has to be seen where does Zero ultimately land up.

