Thugs Of Hindostan China Box Office Day 2: Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer action-adventure film, Thugs Of Hindostan, turned out to be a complete let-down in Indian and overseas market as well. After a historic start, the movie dwindled its box office journey in a quick time. Now, after two days run in China, the movie is all set to repeat the similar fate.

Thugs Of Hindostan, which released in China this Friday, opened with a figure of $ 1.55 million including the paid previews revenue. On the second day the collections were expected to grow but to a very limited extent considering its poor reviews from Indian and overseas market, and exactly the same has happened as it added another $ 1.57 million on Saturday. The total stands at $ 3.12 million (approx 21.70 crores).

Despite the fact that Aamir Khan has a huge fan following in China, Thugs Of Hindostan is turning out to be a disappointment at the box office, due to its flawed content.

Actor Aamir Khan has taken full responsibility for the debacle of ‘Thugs Of Hindustan‘, and has apologised to the audience for not being able to entertain them even though the team tried hard to give the high budget film its best shot.

Aamir interacted with the media at the second edition of Cinestaan India’s Storyteller Script Contest 2018 along with writers Juhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Rajabali here.

Acknowledging the failure of Thugs Of Hindostan, in which he united with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time, Aamir said: “I think we went wrong and I would like to take full responsibility for that. We tried very hard to make a good film and we didn’t hold back from putting in our entire effort, but somewhere or the other we went wrong”.

