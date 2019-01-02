Simmba Box Office Collections (Overseas): Loved By One & All!

Simmba Box Office Collections (Overseas): Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba is roaring out loud at the box office. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and Siddharth Jadhav in the pivotal roles. With Simmba, Rohit has successfully won the hearts of his audiences.

This film has also marked the first outing between Rohit and Ranveer, and it’s totally worth it. Simmba is not only digging gold in the Indian market but also in the international market too. It has already crossed the 100 crore mark at the Indian box office (final figures are yet to come).

Speaking about the overseas market, Simmba has raked in around 42 crores gross approximately. Well, in just 4 days, the film has passed with flying colours. The year 2018 surely belonged to Ranveer, starting with Padmaavat and ending with Simmba. It has already achieved several milestones, and more to follow. The first Monday collections were higher than its first day collections. The shows are going houseful in the theatres all over.

Speaking about the year, the Kill Dil actor said, “It is an incredibly humbling moment for me. As an artist, I have always tried to experiment and I’m happy that my content choices are being loved by audiences who want to see me break my mould every single time I come on screen.”

“It’s been a phenomenal year for me professionally and personally and this record makes my journey in cinema even sweeter,” added the actor, who got married to actress Deepika Padukone in November this year.

Ranveer thanked Shetty for the success of the film. “The record-breaking opening of the film is for the entire team to cherish and I thank Rohit Shetty for believing in me and trusting that I can do his masala cop film convincingly.”

He continued: “It was not an easy role to pull off but I put my head down and put in the work and I’m overwhelmed with the love that has been poured on ‘Simmba’. Rohit has an incredible hit ratio and he has hit ‘Simmba’ out of the park. The success of the film belongs to him and his phenomenal team who are there for him and beside him at all times.”

