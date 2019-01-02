Raveena Tandon On Kader Khan’s Demise: Waking Up To Such A Sad News Was Really Disheartening

Actress Raveena Tandon, who has had the privilege of working with late veteran actor-comedian Kader Khan in several films like Dulhe Raja, Aatish: Feel the Fire and Main Khiladi Tu Anari, says she was always bowled over by his comic timing.

“I was always bowled over by his comic timing on screen and his erudition between takes. He was a scholar and an entertainer, a rare combination in the entertainment industry,” she said.

As Kader Khan died after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Toronto in Canada on Tuesday, Raveena said that she had “no idea of Kader Khan being so unwell”.

“Waking up to such a sad news was really disheartening for me. Kader Khan was such a rare talent and whatever parts he played he would add a different charm to it. Someone who can portray a comedian and a villain at same time with such ease is rare,” she sighed.

Also, while expressing her condolences over the 81-year-old’s death, Raveena reminisced her memories with Kader Khan.

She said: “I have had a chance to work closely with him on some of the iconic films of that times and on this day I cherish all the memories as it will stay with me forever.

“I also remember being part with him in the show ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai‘ and I still remember all the life lessons he shared on that show. I hope the family gathers the strength to come out of this phase and come out stronger. All my condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace.”

