Bollywood’s biggest superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be ruling on the big screens next year. Other than their respective films, the two will be making cameos in each other’s films, Pathaan and Tiger 3. As per earlier reports, YRF is in talks with the two actors about a film which will go on floor by the end of 2023. However, there are latest reports coming in that claim SRK and Salman will be collaborating with one of the biggest South directors before diving into Aditya Chopra’s project.

Advertisement

Other than these projects, Shah Rukh made a cameo appearance in R Madhavan’s Rocketry; he’ll also be seen in Atlee Kumar’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. On the other hand, the Dabangg Khan is currently working in Farhad Samji’s Bhaijaan (earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali), soon he’ll start his prep for No Entry 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and Kick 2.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, Box Office Worldwide in their latest reports has stated that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are indeed coming together and not just for one film but they’ll be seen together in two movies. Yes! you read that right. Going by the reports, the two superstars recently had a highly secretive meeting with none other than AR Murugadoss, who earlier directed Aamir Khan’s Ghajini.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan loved AR Murugadoss’s narration and soon things will move forward. On the other hand, the source claimed that one more big personality will be involved but the name wasn’t revealed. As of now, talks are happening between the three and soon they’re expected to make the biggest announcement.

Talking about YRF’s project, a source close to the development had told Pinkvilla, “Aditya Chopra plans to take things to the next level by mounting a two-hero action spectacle featuring Tiger and Pathaan. It would be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khan since the release of Karan Arjun (1995). Adi has been working on this idea for a while now and he will be extensively working on the script, screenplay and dialogues.”

The source further added, “Both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have kept their bulk dates vacant in the tentative period and the exact logistics will be locked once a combined narration takes place later this year. The director is also undecided; however, the entire creative control on the writing front is by the head of YRF – Aditya Chopra. He is keeping everything close to his chest at the moment.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: When Malaika Arora Annoyingly Reacted To Rumours Of Salman Khan & Family Not Supporting Arbaaz Khan’s Career: “What Should They Do, Spoon Feed Him…?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram