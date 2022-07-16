It was a poor day at the box office for newer releases as Shabaash Mithu just couldn’t take any sort of a start. With just 0.50 crores* coming in, it was far lesser than the bare minimum expectation of at least 1 crore coming in on Friday. That’s quite disappointing since here is a film telling the story of greatest Indian female cricketer Mithali Raj and still there are no takers.

A lot of that is due to hardly any marketing or promotional activities around the film. The content of the film comes later; to begin with at least there needs to be an initial and that will come in when the makers create some sort of awareness and viability. When that doesn’t happen then a response like this at the box office is expected. What’s all the more surprising is that Shabaash Mithu has Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady and she does have some sort of a box office pull. Hence at least an effort should have been made to crate some buzz.

Nonetheless, now one waits to see if there is any sort of miraculous turnaround since only that can save Shabaash Mithu. With a start like this, the collections would need to increase manifold now and today it should go at least over the 1 crore mark today to create any sort of impact.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

