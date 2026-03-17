Scream 7 achieved a new milestone at the worldwide box office this weekend. It became the highest-grossing Scream movie worldwide, but it is still at #2 in the franchise at the domestic box office. However, it will not remain so for long as the gap has narrowed and the 7th film will soon emerge as the franchise’s top grosser. Keep scrolling for deets.

How much has the film earned at the domestic box office?

The latest Scream installment earned the biggest third weekend in the franchise at the domestic box office. It has collected $8.5 million in its third weekend, down 49.9% from last weekend despite losing 297 screens in North America. With that, the film finally crossed the $100 million domestic milestone, becoming the 4th Scream movie to do so. The film’s box office collection has hit $106.7 million in North America.

Scream 7 is less than $3 million away from becoming the highest-grossing Scream movie domestically

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Scream VI is the highest-grossing Scream movie in the franchise. It was released in 2023 and featured Jenna Ortega in a leading role alongside Melissa Barrera. The film collected $108.39 million at the domestic box office during its theatrical run, becoming the top-grossing Scream movie.

Meanwhile, Scream 7 is less than $3 million away from surpassing the domestic total of Scream VI as the new top grosser in the franchise. It will set a new benchmark for the franchise as Scream 7 is tracking to earn $120 million or more at the North American box office.

Check out the highest-grossing Scream movies at the domestic box office

Scream VI – $108.4 million Scream 7 – $106.7 million Scream – $103.0 million Scream 2 – $101.3 million Scream 3 – $89.1 million Scream – $81.6 million Scream 4 – $38.2 million

Global update

Scream’s latest installment surpassed the global haul of Scream to become the highest-grossing installment in the franchise worldwide. The worldwide total of the 2026 slasher hit stands at $177.1 million and is set to become the first Scream movie to cross the $180 million mark globally in the franchise. Scream 7 was released on February 27.

Box office summary

Domestic – $106.7 million

International – $70.4 million

Worldwide – $177.1 million

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