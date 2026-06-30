Scary Movie 6 Worldwide Box Office (Photo Credit: Instagram)

On Track To Surpass Scream 7’s Worldwide Earnings

The Scary Movie franchise is a parody film series that mainly spoofs popular horror films and other pop culture media. Scary Movie 6 hit theaters on June 5, 2026, and will complete four weeks in theaters this Friday (July 3). The sixth installment has already crossed the $100 million domestically and in overseas markets, and is comfortably past the $200 million mark at the worldwide box office. With a current $215.4 million global haul, it has already overtaken Scream 7’s $208 million worldwide total, according to Box Office Mojo.

Scary Movie 6 – Box Office Summary

North America: $103.6 million

$103.6 million International: $111.8 million

$111.8 million Worldwide: $215.4 million

Set To Become The 2nd Highest-Grossing Film in the Franchise

At the time of writing, Scary Movie 6 is the third-highest-grossing film in the franchise. It needs to earn more than $5.3 million to surpass Scary Movie 3’s $220.7 million global haul and become the second-highest-grossing entry in the franchise.

At its current pace, it is expected to achieve this target over the upcoming July 3-5 weekend. However, surpassing the original’s $278 million global total appears to be unlikely at this stage. Having said that, the box office outcome will become clear after the weekend.

Scary Movie Franchise – Surpasses $1 Billion Milestone (Worldwide)

Here’s what each film in the Scary Movie franchise earned at the worldwide box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Scary Movie (2000): $278 million Scary Movie 2 (2001): $141.2 million Scary Movie 3 (2003): $220.7 million Scary Movie 4 (2006): $178.3 million Scary Movie 5 (2013): $78.4 million Scary Movie 6 (2026): $215.4 million*

* Currently playing in theaters.

Before the release of Scary Movie 6, the combined worldwide box office earnings of the first five films were roughly $896.6 million. Combined with the sixth installment’s $215.4 million current global total, the franchise has now crossed the $1 billion milestone and has reached around $1.112 billion at the global box office.

This also suggests the Scary Movie franchise needs to add approximately $6 million to its global tally to surpass the combined worldwide earnings of the Scream franchise, whose seven films have collectively earned approximately $1.118 billion worldwide.

Scary Movie 6 – Official Trailer

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