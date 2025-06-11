The Ammy Virk starrer Punjabi romantic-comedy Saunkan Saunkanay 2 has been witnessing a stellar run at the box office. It has also emerged as the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Here is taking a look at the box office collection of the film on its 12th day.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Collection Day 12

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the movie earned 53 lakhs on its 12th day. This was a 29% drop since the Ammy Virk starrer amassed 41 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 14.84 crores.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 is now inching towards 15 crores. The film is most likely to achieve this milestone in the coming days. Not only this but the movie is also churning out impressive returns after a complete budget recovery.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2’s Winning Streak Continues

The Ammy Virk starrer has been mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 14.84 crores, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 4.84 crores. With this, Saunkan Saunkanay 2’s ROI percentage comes to 48%.

Worldwide Collection Of The Film

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film comes to 17.51 crores. The movie amassed 11.5 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now stands at 29.01 crores.

About The Film

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 is a sequel to the 2022 film, Saunkan Saunkane. The movie also stars Nimrat Khaira and Sargun Mehta in double roles. The movie has been directed by Smeep Kang. The synopsis reads, “A man with two quarreling wives faces chaos when his mother brings home an Italian woman as a potential third wife. His current wives, who are sisters, unite against this new threat while village onlookers watch the drama unfold.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 6: Falls Below 2 Crore Mark, Game Over For Kamal Haasan Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News