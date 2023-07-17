SatyaPrem Ki Katha has managed to earn its next big milestone, that of hitting the 75 crores mark. While globally, the film has already hit a century, in India, the collections are pretty much on the lines of what was expected out of it, given the core theme that it carries.

Of course, with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani coming together, expectations are manifold since both the actors have very good fan following and are liked by youth and family audiences alike. However, since the film isn’t one of those conventional romcoms and instead deals with a rather serious theme that’s inherent to the narrative, the fact that it has reached this far lends it a tag of being a success, at least. Otherwise, there was always a risk that a film like this could well have folded up rather soon. However, with the promotion and marketing of the film being relentless right through and audience acknowledgement coming in rather positively, the end result is turning out to be quite positive.

This can well be seen from the fact that the 2 crores mark was crossed all over again and that too on a third Sunday, which is a good indicator of an extended showcasing for the film in weeks to come as well. This Sajid Nadiadwala and Sameer Vidwans film has collected 75.75 crores* already and will go past the 80 crores mark by coming Saturday.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

