Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has taken a solid start and has turned out to be Nani’s second-biggest opener. It wasn’t a regular Friday arrival; instead, it was released in theatres on Thursday. Still, it has fetched impressive numbers, almost hitting the 20 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Let’s find out how much exactly it minted on day 1 and where it stands in front of Dasara.

The Telugu vigilante action entertainer is bankrolled by RRR producer DVV Danayya (DVV Entertainment). It is written and directed by Vivek Athreya. Upon its arrival yesterday, the film was welcomed with decent reviews from critics, and word-of-mouth has been favorable so far. Praises are coming in for the performances of SJ Suryah and Nani, and even the writing of the film is being lauded.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram marked a superb start in the overseas market, and according to estimates, it earned 9.10 crores gross on day 1. In India, the film registered a solid start and raked in an estimated collection of 9.15 crores net, which equals 10.79 crores gross after including taxes. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the estimated opening day stands at 19.89 crores gross.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram had the potential to touch the 25 crore mark on the opening day, but in India, except for the big cities, it remained slightly lower in the mass centers. Nonetheless, the start is really good, and today, with favorable reactions kicking in, the film is expected to perform well.

With 19.89 crores gross, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has registered the second-biggest opening in Nani’s career. Dasara (2023) remains at the top with a day 1 collection of 36.97 crores gross. Compared to Dasara, Nani’s latest release remained 46.19% lower.

The Vivek Athreya directorial also stars Priyanka Mohan, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, and others in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

