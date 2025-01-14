The Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Telugu action-comedy Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been released today (January 14). No sooner did the film witness a much-awaited Makar Sankranti release than netizens flocked to the theatre to catch the first-day first show of the film. Here is what they have been saying about the same on X.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Early Reviews On X

One of the netizens called the first half more enjoyable than the second part of the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer. The post read, “#SankranthikiVasthunam is a full-on fun entertainer with an enjoyable 1st half, but loses steam later in the 2nd with repetitive scenes. Enjoyable in parts, above average for those seeking logic-free comedy.”

A user gave the movie a positive review and said, “Action drama with a love angle in the crime story. Perfect family entertainer. Superb action by Venki and both the heroines. Anil Ravipudi gave a good message at the end of the film.”

Another netizen added that the film was lengthy in some parts but praised Venkatesh’s monologue in the climax of Sankranthiki Vasthunam , “Although it felt lengthy at parts, @AnilRavipudi handled last 30 minutes very well and ended with a message. Climax MONOLOGUE is a feast for Venkatesh Fans.”

A user praised the comedic elements in the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer but pointed out a lack of concrete storyline. The post stated, “The film flows in a typical zone that Director Ravipudi follows, similar to F2. The comedy works well in parts but is over the top and irritates a bit in others. Production qualities also seem a bit cheap. The film also doesn’t have much of a storyline. However, barring the logics and storyline, the film manages to entertain with Venky in his elements, Buill Raju character, and good music.”

About The Movie

Talking about the film, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been directed by Anil Ravipudi. Apart from Venkatesh Daggubati, it also stars Meenakshi Chowdhury, Aishwarya Rajesh and Upendra Limaye in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Bheems Cicerolio.

