Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s directorial Sanam Teri Kasam re-release continues to register footfalls at the ticket windows. The romantic drama starring Harshvardhan Rane and Marwa Hocane in leading roles is now a massive success! Scroll below for the latest box office collections on day 20.

Steady run continues!

There’s a monster like Chhaava currently ruling the ticket windows. Sanam Teri Kasam re-release is close to concluding its third week but refuses to end its box office journey. On day 20, it added 0.15 crores more to the kitty. The collections have been on the lower end but steady since the beginning of this week.

The 20-day total now concludes at 34.50 crores. Superboys Of Malegaon and Crazxy are arriving in theatres tomorrow. They will take a chunk of the screens, and if the content clicks, Sanam Teri Kasam may make its way out of theatres. But it is already a bonafide hit, so there’s not much to worry about.

Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 26.85 crores

Week 2: 6.25 crores

Day 15: 0.20 crore

Day 16: 0.35 crore

Day 17: 0.40 crore

Day 18: 0.15 crore

Day 19: 0.15 crore

Day 20: 0.15 crore

Total: 34.50 crores

To miss the superhit verdict?

To achieve the superhit verdict, Sanam Teri Kasam must earn double its investment, followed by an additional 50% earnings. It made box office collections of 9 crores during its original run in 2016.

The lifetime total, including re-release, comes to 43.50 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

The romantic drama is made on an estimated budget of 18 crores. In order to attain 150%, Harshvardhan Rane’s film must make a total collection of 45 crores. It only needs 1.40 crores more in the kitty, but it is in the last leg of its theatrical run, so the milestone may be missed. Here’s hoping for some magic during the upcoming weekend!

