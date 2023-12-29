The battle between Dunki and Salaar has now intensified as both films have marked their entry in the second weekend. Both biggies have found appreciation to an extent and that’s helping them to consistently churn out numbers at the Indian box office. Let’s find out how the Prabhas starrer opened its second week and performed on day 8!

Marking the debut collaboration of Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel, Salaar opened to mixed responses on 22nd December. However, it’s the stardom of Prabhas and the goodwill of Neel that raked in a big debut during the Christmas weekend. Thanks to such initial momentum, the film is moving towards new milestones.

Salaar’s performance on day 8

As per early trends flowing in, Salaar is closing its day 8 at 9.50-10.50 crores, taking the total collection to 317.45-318.45 crores net at the Indian box office (all languages). If compared to yesterday’s 12.45 crores, it’s again a drop, but tomorrow and on Sunday, the film will show a healthy jump as mass centers will go full throttle.

Salaar has found appreciation among the mass audience in the Hindi belt, and that’s driving a major chunk of business now. Don’t be surprised if the milestone of 350 crores is achieved by the end of the second weekend.

Journey to 400 crore club

Salaar is flirting with the 10 crore mark on its second Friday, which makes it clear that the film has slowed down considerably. Yes, there will be a jump on Saturday and Sunday, but after that, maintaining a steady pace through weekdays looks a bit difficult. So, it’s a wait-and-watch game when it comes to entering the 400 crore club at the Indian box office.

Nonetheless, Salaar has turned out to be a much-needed comeback for Prabhas. Of course, it has suffered a dent due to Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, but it has still managed to pull off good business so far. The box office verdict for the biggie will be out in the next few days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Dunki Box Office Collection Day 9 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Begins To Mark The Best Of New Year’s Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News