Saaho Box Office: Competing Baahubali 2, 2.0 & 3 Others To Become Biggest Opener In India; Where It Will Stand?

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is just 4 days away to hit the screens and the craze is already sky-high. The movie is said to fetch one of the record openings of the year, if only its Hindi version is considered. It is also in the race to garner one of the highest openings of all time in India, the list which is dominated by Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Right from its big budget to the superlative VFX work, Saaho is enjoying a tremendous a pre-release. One of the major facts is that it marks comeback of Prabhas on a big screen after more than two years, which is why it is amongst the highly anticipated releases.

Speaking about its opening, the makers have assured of a huge solo release for Saaho and since it is not dubbed but made in Hindi by featuring Bollywood faces like Shraddha Kapoor and others, the movie has pan India appeal. All on a whole, the movie will be rage in South market, while the Hindi speaking belts will too speak the volumes.

Let’s take a look at the top openers in India (cumulative of all languages), Saaho will be eyeing to dethrone:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – 121 crores (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam)

2.0 (2018) – 60 crores (Tamil, Hindi and Telugu)

Thugs Of Hindostan – 52.25 crores (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu)

Baahubali: The Beginning – 50 crores (Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam)

Kabali – 48 crores (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi)

It is clearly seen that Saaho is quiet away from a sort of an unprecedented buzz Baahubali 2: The Conclusion enjoyed, but could well challenge the other biggies in the list.

Let’s see how the box office journey of Saaho unfolds!

