“Threatened They Will Rape Me”: Shilpa Shinde’s SHOCKING Revelation On Supporting Navjot Singh Sidhu Over Pakistan Statement

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde is known for her bold statements, and clearly, she’s fearless. The actress has broken her silence on Mika Singh controversy where he’s been banned by the FWICE for performing in Pakistan.

Amidst the shocking statements, Shilpa Shinde has also revealed that she faced rape threats earlier when she backed Navjot Singh Sidhu in the past.

In a recent conversation with Times On India, Shilpa Shinde recalled the entire saga as she revealed, “When the last time I spoke in favour of Navjot Singh Sindhu, I was bashed on social media and was threatened that they will rape me. I am challenging you, come and show me your real face and don’t hide behind these faceless names on social media. What wrong did that man (Navjot Singh Sindhu) say? He just said that he wants peace between both nations. They sacked him from the show just to boost their egos. What difference did it make to Sidhu ji’s life? Did he stop getting food? No. His life is still going smooth and normal. I want to tell these who are talking so much about the war. Please go and enroll in the army if you really want war. I know they will never do it. If even war-like situation arises these people will be the first ones to sh** in their pants. They don’t understand how much hatred they are spreading by doing such a thing. Even people here especially Muslims have started feeling threatened. They feel ‘humare desh mein hum he safe nahi”

Shilpa Shinde also spoke in length about FWICE’s decision on banning singer Mika Singh and challenged their decision.

