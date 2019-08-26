WandaVision First Look: Scarlet Witch AKA Elizabeth Olsen & Vision AKA Paul Bettany Share A Hearty Laugh

MCU fans will soon get to see new movies and series based on their favourite superheroes. Elizabeth Olsen’s character Scarlet Witch/Wanda will also have her standalone series on Disney+.

Recently, Andy Park, Marvel Studious’ Director of Visual Development and Concept Artist took to his Twitter page to share the first poster of the series titled WandaVision. In this painting poster, Wanda and Vision are sitting on a sofa having a hearty laugh together.

Andy Park tweeted, “WANDAVISION!!! Official D23 poster I had the honor of painting during the early concept phase of preproduction. This @DisneyPlus show is gonna be something totally fresh.. & weird! #ElizabethOlsen #PaulBettany @DisneyD23 #D23Expo #D23Expo2019 #Disney+ @MarvelStudios #WandaVision”.

Check out the tweet below:

Along with the series, Wanda’s character will also be a part of the second film on Doctor Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch. The film is titled as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Even Tom Hiddleston’s character Loki will have its series from the timeline when he escapes with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame.

With so many interesting films and series in the pipeline, it’s going to be a treat for all the Marvel fans.

What do you think of the poster of WandaVision? Let us know your thoughts on the same.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!