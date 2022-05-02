After collecting 5.25 crores* on Saturday, Runway 34 showed fair growth on Sunday as 6 crores.* more came in. Unlike last week’s Jersey which was flat from Saturday to Sunday, here the numbers have at least shown some sort of upswing. Yes, had the collections been greater than 7 crores on Sunday, it would have been an even bigger deal and set the stage for a bountiful Monday and Tuesday. However for now it would be wait-n-watch to check out how it goes.

Barring Baadshaho, Ajay Devgn’s last 9 theatrical releases as the main lead have been 100 Crore Club winners. Runway 34 isn’t the kind of film which is aiming to hit a century. However for now it would be looking at 40-50 crores lifetime and that would be some sort of number since the actor has also produced and directed the film, which means the money has primarily been spent on the making instead of him as an actor, which otherwise would have made Runway 34 very expensive.

That said, for now, the 40-50 crores total too is far away and it is going to be one step at a time as Runway 34 currently stands at 14.75 crores*.

For now, the need of the hour is for today’s collections of Runway 34 to be closer to that of Saturday and then tomorrow’s numbers to be at least similar, if not greater than Sunday. That would be key for a reasonable first week which would keep the film in contention for a continued run in the coming weeks.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

