KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 18 (Hindi): Has A HUGE Sunday, Will Further Collect Quite Well Today & Tomorrow

KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) just issued out on scoring in double digits as 9.27 crores more came in. This is amazing since Friday was 4.25 crores and typically a film may grow to 8-9 crores range by Sunday when it’s in the third week, more so when there are two more films for competition. However, the Yash starrer did a little better which is already a set film and is in the middle of a blockbuster run.

The film has now reached 369.51 crores and considering the fact that tomorrow is the Eid holiday, the shows would be enjoying good occupancy during evening and night as well. As a result, today’s numbers would be pretty much similar to Friday’s collections of 4.25 crores, if not more. However, the real fun would be tomorrow since it’s Eid and the film could well be playing in the 9-10 crores range again.

Regardless of the fact that whether the film is a Bollywood offering or a dubbed one from the south, it’s the exhibition circle, distribution sector and above all audiences who have been winners. There is a lot of good stuff happening since the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi in February, and it’s about time that a Bollywood film scores big as well in weeks to come.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

