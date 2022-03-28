Cinemas across the world are doing a tremendous job at reviving theatres and how! After The Kashmir Files, Pan India is witnessing another big storm in the form of RRR. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR amongst others, the SS Rajamouli directorial opened up to a thunderous response at the box office.

Advertisement

Not just in India, the film even raked in massive numbers worldwide. The film opened up to a total of 223 crores globally. The weekend has been equally fruitful owing to the positive reviews and word of mouth. After the first weekend, the SS Rajamouli film stood at $60 million (456 crores).

Advertisement

And with that, RRR has ended up surpassing Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman and Sandra Bullock, Danielle Radcliffe led The Lost City at the worldwide box office. The two Hollywood films had collected a total of $45.5 million (346 crores) and $30 million (248 crores) respectively.

Clearly, SS Rajamouli’s magic is viral not across the state but the world across. Celebrations are in order for another huge feat achieved by the RRR team. Also, not to forget that these are numbers amid the pandemic scenario. Had that not been the case, one can only imagine how unstoppable the period drama could have been.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, who essayed the ruthless cop Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR, thanked his fans on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday.

The Magadheera actor, who seems to be overwhelmed with the kind of response he has been receiving ever since the movie was released, penned a short, yet sweet note.

“Thank you for the immense love and admiration for Rajamouli Garu’s RRR. My warmest thanks to each everyone who has watched the film in theatres with great enthusiasm.” Ram Charan wrote.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more RRR box office updates!

Must Read: RRR: Ticket Rates Are Back To Normal, To Attract More ‘Roar’ At The Box Office

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube