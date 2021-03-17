Released last Thursday, Roohi has completed 7 days at the box office and is now all set to complete its first extended week tomorrow. The film has surpassed most of the expectations in its first week only but looking at the way, it’s going on, it will continue to do well in the second week as well.

Advertisement

The horror-comedy which is a follow up to the 2018 Super-Duper Hit, Stree released on March 11. The film took an opening of 3.06 crores. Showing a stable trend on Friday, it added another 2.25 crores. The collections showed jump on Saturday and Sunday as the film collected 3.42 crores and 3.85 crores respectively taking the extended weekend business to 12.58 crores.

Advertisement

What was even better that the film passed the Monday test and remained steady even on Tuesday. It collected 1.35 crores on Day 5 and showing a very negligible drop added another 1.26 crores on Day 6. Now on Day 7, the film is looking for another healthy day at the box office.

While a Wednesday above 1 crore is given, it may end up having another day close to 1.20 crores. As per early estimates, the film has continued with a rock-steady trend and there are high chances that it will end its day somewhere in 1.15-1.20 crores. This will take the 7 day business of the film near 16.50 crores which is pretty good considering the time in which it has released.

The first extended week is likely to end near the 17.50 crores mark. And going by the trend so far, the film will easily cross the 20 crores mark by the end of the second weekend. There are two new releases this week i.e. Mumbai Saga & Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar but it seems, Roohi will remain at least the second-best choice even in the new week.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Mumbai Saga Box Office Pre-Release Buzz: A Pandemic-Struck Mumbai May Play The Spoiler!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube