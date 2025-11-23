What a fantastic run Zubeen Garg starrer Roi Roi Binale is enjoying at the box office. The musical romantic drama is setting new benchmarks for Assamese cinema and refuses to slow down anytime soon. Two new records have been created! Scroll below for a detailed day 23 update!

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 23

According to Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale earned 59 lakhs on day 23. It saw a 59% growth compared to 37 lakhs garnered on the fourth Friday. The word-of-mouth is fantastic and the emotional factor continues to drive audience to footfalls, as fans pay tribute to their late icon.

The net box office collection reaches 25.08 crores after 23 days. Roi Roi Binale has created history yet again, as it is the first and only Assamese film to clock 25 crore milestone at the box office. It is indeed a feat that upcoming films will find very challenging to attain. Including taxes, its gross earnings conclude at 29.59 crores.

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection):

Week 1: 11.48 crores

Week 2: 7.47 crores

Week 3: 5.17 crores

Day 22: 37 lakhs

Day 23: 59 lakhs

Total: 25.08 crores

Roi Roi Binale beats Kantara Chapter 1

Zubeem Garg’s posthumous film is also competing with Indian blockbusters of 2025. It recently surpassed Dashavatar and Chhaava. Roi Roi Binale has minted profits of 401.6% so far and has now beaten the lifetime returns of Kannada blockbuster, Kantara Chapter 1 (397.24%). With that, the Assamese musical romantic drama now ranks as the 8th most profitable Indian film of 2025. Unbelievable, isn’t it?

Take a look at the top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2025 in order of budget, box office collection and ROI:

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate (Gujarati): 0.5 crore | 60.90 crores | 12080% Su From So (Kannada): 4.5 crores | 92.33 crores | 1951.7% Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi): 15 crores | 247.96 crores | 1553% Little Hearts (Telugu): 2 crores | 26.47 crores | 1223.5% Saiyaara (Hindi): 45 crores | 337.66 crores | 650.3% Bou Buttu Bhuta (Odia): 3 crores | 16.17 crores | 439% Lokah Chapter 1 (Malayalam): 30 crores | 155.94 crores | 419.8% Roi Roi Binale (Assamese): 5 crores | 25.08 crores | 401.6% Kantara Chapter 1 (Kannada): 125 crores | 621.56 crores | 397.24% Dashavatar (Marathi): 5 crores | 24.18 crores | 383.6%

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 23)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 25.08 crores

India gross: 29.59 crores

ROI: 401.6%

Verdict: Super-Hit

