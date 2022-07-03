Rocketry Box Office Day 2: R Madhavan Starrer Grows Well At Major Multiplexes!

At major multiplexes of the country, Rocketry registered some kind of growth. The film collected 1.50 crores* more and from relative collections standpoint, this is of course better than the start it had taken.

The film has been released in multiple languages and while one waits for collections from south to come in, in its Hindi version it has potential to grow since Madhavan has a good footprint on a pan-India level as well, especially after 3 Idiots. Also, the film was always conceptualised and executed as a multi-lingual affair and this is not the case of a dubbed film arriving from south. Hence, considering it has been put together as a Hindi film and there is good feedback as well from the audiences who have watched it, Sunday should be better.

So far, the film has collected 2.50 crores* and given its merits, it definitely deserves better. It’s the strange times at the box office in 2022 that’s coming into play where the jumps on Saturdays and Sundays even for deserving movies are not quite huge, with the only exception been The Kashmir Files. Otherwise, in the pre-pandemic times, a well reviewed and critically acclaimed film like Rocketry would have easily more than doubled its Friday numbers on Saturday. Hopefully, things will look better on Sunday now.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

