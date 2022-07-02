Considering the fact that 90% of the films are opening at 25% of the pre-pandemic levels in 2022, it was expected that Rashtra Kavach Om too would take a start around the 1 crore range. However, it ended up doing better than expected as 1.51 crores came in. The film has managed to earn better at the single screens in the mass belts and that has allowed the collections to go over the expected mark.

Not that the numbers are great but then if one compares these with the collections of many other bigger budgeted films then at least it’s not a case of dead on arrival. There is some sort of a start at least, albeit in pockets, and one now waits to see if there is a rise in footfalls today and tomorrow.

That’s of course required for the Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Rashtra Kavach Om since there is money spent on the film which is visible, especially when it comes to the action sequence, and that warrants good recovery to eventually come in.

It would help the film’s case if multiplexes begin to contribute better as well since that’s where the moolah lies. Of course, the genre and treatment of the Ahmed Khan production is such that it is more single-screen friendly.

However for major jumps to be visible in the remainder of the weekend, it would be required that contribution comes from all ends for Rashtra Kavach Om.

