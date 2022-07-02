As expected, Rocketry saw some glowing reviews coming its way. The film was in news for a couple of years and saw some of the most sustained marketing and promotional campaigns designed around it. The collections were never expected to be mind-blowing though as films belonging to this kind of genre and treatment need word of mouth to take them for forward. However, awareness was still required so that there is some kind of start at least from where a film can see an increase in footfalls.

As is the case with practically most of the films being released in 2022, the start is not optimal enough and is far lesser than what it would have been during pre-pandemic. Madhavan‘s last Hindi release was Saala Khadoos back in 2015 and that had collected 1.28 crores. Now Rocketry has taken a similar opening of 1.25 crores* and rest assured the same film would have opened to at least 3 crores had it arrived in 2019.

The good news is that Rocketry is winning accolades from all quarters and it has already been hailed for Madhavan delivering one of his best performances ever while also doing well as a debutant director. What is needed though is these accolades to lead to increased footfalls as well, something which seems on the cards with the word of mouth coming into play.

Today, Rocketry should definitely cross the 2 crores mark though anywhere over 2.50 crores would be a better proposition. That would also be the deciding factor for how Sunday ends up trending.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

