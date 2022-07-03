It was a happy Saturday for JugJugg Jeeyo as collections jumped well from Friday numbers of 3.03 crores. The film ended up bringing in 4.75 crores which is more than 50% jump when compared to the day before. Of course, had the collections touched 5 crores mark again, it would have carried an even nicer ring to it. That said, the fact that the jump is there is a positive sign indeed as it shows that there is a segment of audiences out there which is patronizing the film and that’s what will take it forward to a mark where it will start earning moolah too.

The film has also crossed the 60 crores mark now and stands at 61.44 crores. Of course, there is more expected from the film and while the collections would be in the north of 65 crores today, the film will have to wait till Monday (or maybe Tuesday) to hit the 70 crores mark. That will also ensure that JugJugg Jeeyo crossed the lifetime collections of Samrat Prithviraj and then emerge as the fourth highest grosser of the year when it comes to a Bollywood film after The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

For Varun Dhawan, JugJugg Jeeyo has emerged as some sort of relief as now he can gear up for a better box office outcome for his next film Bhediya which belongs to the horror universe created by Dinesh Vijan. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor has stayed on to be a man of all seasons as he is practically playing a hero’s part in a multi-starrer set-up and continuing to woo audiences.

