In a box office landscape often dominated by big-budget spectacles, an unexpected showdown is quietly unfolding between a heartfelt adaptation and a fiercely independent breakout hit. Reminders of Him is steadily gaining ground in North America, now closing in on the domestic total of Markiplier’s self-financed sensation Iron Lung. With the gap narrowing fast, this unlikely face-off is turning into one of the more intriguing underdog stories at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Colleen Hoover adaptation received mixed reactions on Rotten Tomatoes. At the same time, the critics gave it just 56% on the Tomatometer and said, “Adapted with admirable restraint and sensitive performances, Reminders of Him doesn’t stir the passions enough to qualify as quality melodrama but does contain a respectable amount of grace notes.” But the audience is enjoying it a lot, as they gave it 88%.

Reminders of Him at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Reminders of Him collected $1.16 million at the box office in North America. It declined by 52% from last Tuesday and is running in 3,441 theaters in North America. The film has collected $35.0 million at the box office in North America so far. It is tracking to end its run around $50 million at the domestic box office so far and counting. It has a firm hold at the box office.

On track to beat Markiplier’s Iron Lung

It has also been revealed on the box office aggregate site that Reminders of Him is edging closer to beating the domestic haul of Markiplier’s Iron Lung. The video game adaptation was self-financed by the YouTuber Markiplier. Made on a $3 million budget, it grossed $40.8 million domestically during its theatrical run. Reminders of Him is around $5 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Iron Lung, which shows the romance drama stronghold in its home territory.

More about Reminders of Him

After being released from prison, a woman tries to rebuild her relationship with her young daughter but faces opposition from those around her. The only person willing to give her a chance is a bar owner connected to her child. As their bond deepens, she is forced to face her past and make difficult choices in hopes of creating a better future. Released on March 13, Reminders of Him has collected over $57.4 million worldwide.

Box office summary

Domestic – $35.0 million

International – $22.4 million

Worldwide – $57.4 million

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