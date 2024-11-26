Amazon MGM Studios’ Red One, starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, has crossed a significant milestone at the box office in North America. It collected strong numbers on its second weekend in the US amid the release of Gladiator II and Wicked. Scroll below for the deets.

It was directed by Jake Kasdan and based on an original story by Hiram Garcia. The film features Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Kernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivju, and others. It was initially scheduled to be released on the streaming service in 2023, but it did not happen, so it was then released in the theatres. It was made on a budget between $200 and $250 million.

Red One collected strong numbers on its second weekend at the North American box office. BoxOfficeReport.com’s latest data analysis revealed that the movie collected $13.22 million this weekend. It played across 4,032 locations in the United States. The film finally crossed the $50 million mark in the US. It collected $3.34 million on the second Friday, followed by $5.80 million on Saturday and $4.07 million on Sunday.

Dwayne Johnson’s film has reached a cume of $52.84 million at the North American box office. It has also collected $65.20 million overseas, which, combined with the domestic gross, gives the film a worldwide cume of $118.04 million. The comedy-action flick had opened in the theatres with negative reactions and will slow down further because of Gladiator II and Wicked. The Ridley Scott movie collected $55 million, while Ariana Grande’s film collected $112.5 million in its debut weekend.

Red One dominated the #1 spot in the domestic box office list but has now slipped to #3. The synopsis reads, “After Santa Claus is kidnapped, the North Pole’s Head of Security must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.” The movie was released on November 15.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Venom: The Last Dance Box Office (China): Beats Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ $88M+ Haul To Achieve A Remarkable Feat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News