Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan is an emotional family drama that is a perfect movie to watch this festive season with your loved ones. Ever since its release, there’s a lot of mixed reactions and the box office is dull. Although the last 3 days didn’t look great, there’s a lot of hope with Sunday. Let’s have a look at the advance booking for the film and if it has improved. Scroll below.

Advertisement

Directed by Aanand L Rai, other than Akshay, the movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar along with, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna in key roles.

Mumbai

Advertisement

There seems to be a slight improvement in the advance booking status for Raksha Bandhan as currently 15% of shows are booked. Let’s hope Sunday brings some improvement for the family drama film.

Delhi

Even the capital city is showing a good result compared to yesterday, as of now, close to 20% of shows are booked for Raksha Bandhan.

Bengaluru

The response hasn’t improved in the city and just like yesterday, just 5% of shows are booked.

Hyderabad

A few theatres are showing good results while others are yet to get any bookings for Rakshan Bandhan. Currently, 10% of shows are booked.

Chennai

The city is still leading the way as the advance booking has improved compared to yesterday and currently close to 50% of shows are already booked.

Ahmedabad, Pune and Kolkata

In these cities, the advance booking for Raksha Bandhan is showing a good result and currently, 15% of shows are booked in these regions.

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 3: Aamir Khan Starrer Jumps On Saturday, Needs Similar Jumps On Sunday & Monday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram