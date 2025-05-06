Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s Raid 2 is on track to emerge big success at the worldwide box office. After an impressive start, the film utilised its extended opening weekend and on Monday, it maintained a good hold. As a result, it has comfortably crossed the 100 crore milestone and now, it’s proudly flaunting its position as Ajay’s 5th highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

Raid 2 crossed the 100 crore milestone!

In India, the Bollywood crime drama displayed a stronghold and fetched a total of 95.93 crore gross. In the overseas market, it is moving at a decent pace, and so far, it has amassed an estimated 15 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection after 5 days stands at 110.93 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 81.30 crores

India gross – 95.93 crores

Overseas gross – 15 crores

Worldwide gross – 110.93 crores

Ajay Devgn’s 5th highest-grosser post-COVID

With 110.93 crore gross in just 5 days, Raid 2 has emerged as Ajay Devgn’s 5th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. It will surpass Bholaa’s 122.20 crore gross in a couple of days to grab the 4th spot. In the long run, it has a strong chance to enter the 200 crore club and surpass Shaitaan’s 216.18 crore gross.

Take a look at the top worldwide grossers of Ajay Devgn post-COVID (gross collection):

Singham Again – 402.26 crores

Drishyam 2 – 339.89 crores

Shaitaan – 216.18 crores

Bholaa – 122.20 crores

Raid 2 – 110.93 crores (5 days)

More about the film

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 was released on May 1. In addition to Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, it also stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Amit Sial, Supriya Pathak, Brijendra Kala, Yashpal Sharma, and Govind Namdev. It is produced by T-Series Films and Panorama Studios and distributed by PVR INOX Pictures.

