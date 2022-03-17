Radhe Shyam Box Office Day 6 (Hindi): Gets Down To 1 Crore On Wednesday

It has been a free fall for Radhe Shyam (Hindi) as the collections have further slid to 1 crore*. On Wednesday, the numbers took a further dip and the trend on Thursday could well have taken it below that mark but then Holi holiday tomorrow means that today, evening and night shows would be better and hence somehow 1 crore may come in again.

For a multi-crore budget film like this which as it is opened quite low at 4.50 crores* on Friday, collections like these on Wednesday are extremely poor. Just like The Kashmir Files is being unprecedented in terms of the highs that it is achieving, Radhe Shyam (Hindi) is being unbelievable too in the lows that it’s suffering from. Moreover, it’s not as if the Telugu version is doing any better since the crash there is even worse with weekday collections now being 10% of the first day numbers. In the case of the Hindi version, they are around 20%.

The film has now brought in 18.25 crores* in total and at least 20 crores will come in. The lifetime may just about manage to be a couple of crores more but that’s about it since Bachchan Pandey is arriving tomorrow and that will take away whatever good screens that it has for now.

Disaster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

