Pushpa Box Office: Whether it is last week’s Hollywood release Spider-Man: No Way Home which is doing blockbuster business all over or this week’s Hindi release 83 which is the highest performing film over the current weekend, it is pretty much business as usual for Pushpa which is finding consistent footfalls for its Hindi version. This was evidenced on its second Saturday as well when there was growth all over again.

If on its first Saturday the film had collected 3.79 crores, things were quite good on the second Saturday as well, what with 3.75 crores coming in all over again. Now this is hardly a drop when compared to last week and now even with a little growth on Sunday, the collections will end up exceeding the 4 crores mark all over again.

Standing at 32.95 crores, the film will comfortably cross 35 crores mark today and then go on to add a bit more as well to find itself on a solid footing.

Allu Arjun has announced his arrival in the Hindi market and one just wonders that had the promotion and marketing been apt for the film prior to its release then how much further distance it would have managed to cover already in quick time!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

