Allu Arjun is only one step away to create history at the Hindi box office and none thought this would be such a cakewalk for the actor. Pushpa 2 Hindi box office in 9 days stands at an estimated 462.5 crore and is only a day or two away to nail the biggest record.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 9 Estimates

On the 9th day, Friday, December 13, as per the early trends, the action film helmed by Sukumar earned in the range of 27.5 – 28 crore at the box office. This, in turn, means a minimal or no drop from Thursday that brought 27 crore at the box office.

All eyes are now set on the weekend since it will be roaring at the box office, and the Hindi version might be breaking some great records this weekend, which would be unbelievable.

Surpassed KGF: 2

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has already surpassed KGF 2’s 434.62 crore to become the highest-grossing Hindi dubbed South Indian film post-COVID and second highest in history.

Needs 48.5 Crore To Destroy Baahubali 2

This simply means that Allu Arjun is only a step away, probably a day or two from becoming the highest-grossing dubbed South Indian film in the history of Cinema. The record is currently owned by Prabhas’s Baahubali, who earned a massive 511 crore in Hindi, nailing this record!

After Surpassing Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2 would next aim to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024, taking the title from Stree 2, which earned 627.50 crore at the box office in its lifetime.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

