Allu Arjun has roared like a wild beast at the box office with Pushpa 2 as the film takes the 11 day total to an estimated 562+ crore with its Hindi version, defying all the expectations. It has broken many records and is now inching towards the ultimate – highest grossing film of 2024.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 11 Estimates

On the 11th day, December 15, the second Sunday, the action biggie roared at the box office, earning a range of 55 – 56 crore, as per the early trends. This is a huge jump from previous day’s 46.5 crore taking the second weekend total to huge 129 – 130 crore!

Highest Grossing Film Of The Year?

Allu Arjun with his Pushpa Raj avatar has already delivered the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year and now he is inching towards the final goal of bringing the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, surpassing Stree 2’s 627.50 crore.

Shatters Pathaan, Gadar 2, Baahubali 2 At Once!

With an estimated 562 crore, Pushpa 2 has struck Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Baahubali 2’s entire lifetime collection at once. In fact, on the 11th day, it earned more than Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan’s opening day, which brought 55 crore with its Hindi version!

Check out the all-time highest-grossing Hindi films at the box office.

Jawan: 640.42 crore Stree 2: 627.50 crore Pushpa 2: 562 crore* (estimated) Animal: 554 crore Pathaan: 543.22 crore Gadar 2: 525.50 crore Baahubali 2: 511 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 434.62 crore Dangal: 387.39 crore Sanju: 341.22 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

