Allu Arjun has done the unthinkable as Pushpa 2 touches the 700 crore mark in seven days at the box office. In seven days, the film has earned in the range of 699 – 700 crore in India. The highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2024 is beasting at the box office.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 7 Estimates

On the seventh day, December 11, Wednesday, the film has earned in the range of 42 – 45 crore at the box office. This is almost 12 – 15% drop from the previous day which earned 52 crore net in India.

Allu Arjun, with an estimated 700 crore, is now only 70 – 72 crore away from the all-time third-highest-grossing Indian film at the box office. The spot belongs to SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Jr NTR & Ram Charan.

Allu Arjun’s Fee VS Pushpa 2 Box Office

As per Track Tollywood, the superstar charged a whopping 300 crore for the film. Pushpa 2 actor has delivered a massive 133% more than the reported salary of the actor. The film has been made on a reported budget of 500 crore and with the 700 crore estimated collection, it has already earned a profit of 200 crore at the box office.

Here is the list of All-Time Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films Indian Films at the box office.

Baahubali 2: 1031 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 856 crore RRR : 772 crore Pushpa 2: 700 crore* (estimated) Kalki 2898 AD: 653.21 crore Jawan: 640.42 crore Stree 2: 627.50 crore Animal: 554 crore Pathaan: 543.22 crore Gadar 2: 525.50 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

