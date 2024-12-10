Allu Arjun is currently roaring like a wild beast at the box office, with the biggie standing at a massive 660+ crore in total earnings in India. The film is racing towards the 1000 crore club at a very fast pace, and interestingly, it is the Hindi version that is contributing the most every single day!

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, December 10, Tuesday, the film earned in the range of 53 – 55 crore at the box office, as per early trends. This was a minimal drop of almost 16% despite a working day. This promises a roaring second weekend in the upcoming week.

The next big landmark of the film would be 700 crore, which might be attained with Wednesday’s earnings. By the end of the upcoming second weekend, the film would end up entering the 1000 crore club.

All-Time Highest-Grossing Indian Films

Pushpa 2 has jumped up three spots in a single day in the list of top 10 all-time highest-grossing Indian films at the box office. The film has dismissed Kalki 2898 AD as the highest-grossing Tollywood film in India and Stree 2 as the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, in 2024. It is currently the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film ever!

Check out the top 10 all-time highest-grossing films in India.

Baahubali 2: 1031 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 856 crore RRR : 772 crore Pushpa 2: 660+ crore* (estimated) Kalki 2898 AD: 653.21 crore Jawan: 640.42 crore Stree 2: 627.50 crore Animal: 554 crore Pathaan: 543.22 crore Gadar 2: 525.50 crore

