Allu Arjun has delivered the highest-grossing film of the Indian Cinema already and now it is just adding numbers to the already made record making it more diffictult to achieve target at the box office for the upcoming films. In 27 days, Pushpa 2 stands at an estimated total of 1193 crore.

The action biggie nailed three major records of the highest degree at the box office – the biggest Indian film at the box office, the biggest Hindi-dubbed South Indian film at the box office, and the only Hindi-dubbed South Indian film to cross the 1000-crore mark worldwide.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 27 Estimates

On the 27th day, December 31, the fourth Tuesday, Pushpa 2 earned in the range of 7.5 crore to 8 crore at the box office. This is a jump of more than 10% at the box office!

Pushpa 2 Profit & Collecti on

The film has been mounted on a budget of 500 crore and has earned an estimated 1193.75 – 1194 crore, making a profit of almost 138.7% at the box office.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Still Needs 482 Crore

Pushpa 2, in total, needs 1675 crore to beat the most profitable Telugu film of the year – Hanuman, which registered a profit of 235% at the box office against a lifetime collection of only 201 crore! Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is still 482 crore away from destroying HanuMan’s number and taking the spot of the most profitable Telugu film of 2024 at the box office!

