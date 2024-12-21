The incredible run of Pushpa 2 will be written in history. Allu Arjun starrer has entered its third week but refuses to slow down at the box office. The much-awaited moment is here as it has surpassed Baahubali 2 to become the highest-grossing film in India. Scroll below for the early trends of day 17.

Third Friday Early Estimates

As per the early trends, Pushpa 2: The Rule has garnered collections in the range of 26-28 crores in all languages in the domestic market. Despite competition from UI, Viduthalai 2, and Mufasa: The Lion King, it has witnessed growth of 85-100% compared to 14 crores earned on the previous day. Unbelievable, isn’t it?

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Pushpa 2 below:

Week 1 (8-day)- 736.25 crores

Week 2 – 270.50 crores

Day 16 – 14 crores

Day 17 – 26-28 crores

The 17-day total at the Indian box office will now land somewhere between 1046.75-1048.75 crores.

Pushpa 2 vs Baahubali 2

After 7 long years, an Indian film has finally dethroned Baahubali 2: The Conclusion at the Indian box office. Pushpa 2 has surpassed Prabhas starrer, which minted 1031 crores net in all languages in its lifetime. It is also to be noted that Allu Arjun starrer has re-written history in only 17 days of theatrical run. One can only imagine where it will land in its lifetime.

Take a look at the 17-day comparison between Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 below:

Day 1- 179.25 crores VS 121 crores

VS Day 2- 97 crores VS 90 crores

VS Day 3- 120 crores VS 93 crores

VS Day 4- 143 crores VS 80 crores

VS Day 5- 66 crores VS 59 crores

VS Day 6- 52 crores VS 52 crores

VS Day 7- 41 crores VS 44 crores

VS Day 8- 38 crores VS 37 crores

VS Day 9- 37.50 crores VS 51 crores

VS Day 10- 63 crores VS 65 crores

VS Day 11- 76 crores VS 30 crores

VS Day 12- 28 crores VS 28 crores

VS Day 13- 26 crores VS 30 crores

VS Day 14- 22 crores VS 23 crores

VS Day 15- 18 crores VS 18 crores

VS Day 16- 14 crores VS 27 crores

VS Day 17 – 26-28 crores (estimates) VS 32 crores

Total: 1046.75-1048.75 crores VS 880 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

