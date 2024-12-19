Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has finally made history at the Indian box office by joining Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in earning a 1000 crore net collection. The SS Rajamouli directorial was a different phenomenon several years back, and now, once again, we’re witnessing similar madness on the ground level, with the mass belt erupting like anything. As a result, on day 15, the magnum opus made a rocking entry into the 1000 crore club, thus wrapping up the second week on a historical note.

So far, it has been an unbelievable ride, and the film has lived up to its crazy pre-release hype. After registering an earth-shattering start of 179.25 crores, the Pushpa sequel didn’t slow down and posted a massive total of 736.25 crores in the 8-day extended opening week. The second weekend began on a thunderous, and the momentum remained the same throughout the second week.

Today, day 15, marked the end of the second week, and according to early trends, Pushpa 2 has amassed 18-20 crores. As usual, the evening and night shows, especially in the Hindi-dubbed version, picked up and helped pull off another impressive day. With these estimates, the magnum opus has entered the 1000 crore club at the Indian box office as the collection stands at 1006.75-1008.75 crore net (all languages).

This is truly a historic moment for Indian cinema, as the task of climbing Everest has been accomplished after a long wait of seven years. In 2017, Baahubali 2 achieved this milestone, and all eyes were eager to see the next Indian film unleash this feat. Finally, the wait is over, and Allu Arjun has got a chance to repeat history with a monstrous box office force like Pushpa 2.

From here, the film won’t be stopping anytime soon. In the next couple of days, it will surpass Baahubali 2’s lifetime (1031 crore net) to become the highest-grossing Indian film at the Indian box office. It’ll be interesting to see how long this Pushpa juggernaut will go on.

Collection breakdown of Pushpa 2:

Week 1 (8-day)- 736.25 crores

Week 2- 270.50-272.50 crores

Total- 1006.75-1008.75 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Australia Box Office: Becomes 5th Highest-Grossing Indian Film In 14 Days, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Is At The Top!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News