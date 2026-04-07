Project Hail Mary’s weekend actuals came in higher than previously reported, highlighting its stronghold in North America. The film crossed a major milestone this weekend and, with that, has surpassed the domestic haul of one of Christopher Nolan’s most celebrated sci-fi movies, Interstellar. With that, the Ryan Gosling starrer has achieved an elite status among sci-adventure movies at the North American box office.

The 2026 space adventure movie is the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year, with a worldwide box office of more than $400 million. It still has the upcoming weeks to maintain its momentum at the box office, domestically and internationally. The film recently surpassed the IMAX haul of F1 after beating Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Project Hail Mary’s box office collection after its third weekend

According to Box Office Mojo’s updated numbers, Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary collected $31.8 million on its third weekend at the North American box office. It registered the 7th biggest third 3-day weekend ever for March releases, despite the Mario effect and the loss of 170 theaters, including IMAX. The sci-fi flick dropped by 41.2% from last weekend, bringing the domestic cume to $218.3 million.

Surpasses Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar domestically

Christopher Nolan is considered a master of sci-fi movies. His Interstellar is considered one of the most scientifically accurate movies made in Hollywood, an elite in the sci-fi genre. Interstellar collected $203.2 million at the domestic box office during its theatrical run, including re-releases.

Project Hail Mary has surpassed Interstellar’s domestic haul in its third weekend, further highlighting its popularity and impressive hold at the box office. The 2026 film, however, needs to work hard to beat the Nolan-helmed film’s worldwide gross of $774.5 million.

The Ryan Gosling starrer sci-fi adventure is tracking to earn between $300 million and $310 million at the North American box office. Project Hail Mary was released on March 20.

Box office summary

Domestic – $218.3 million

International – $203.4 million

Worldwide – $421.7 million

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Must Read: Project Hail Mary Box Office: Outpaces F1 To Become One Of Hollywood’s Biggest IMAX Hits

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