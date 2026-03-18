Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary is one of the most anticipated films of this month and is set to be released this Friday. The sci-fi adventure movie is tracking to earn winning numbers at the box office in North America on its opening weekend. Is its projected range enough to beat Creed III’s debut and set a new record among Amazon MGM releases. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has a massive budget of around $200 million; it needs to perform splendidly to work at the box office. There have been many underperforming movies from Amazon MGM, including the most recent documentary, Melania. The last hits include Creed III and The Beekeeper.

Project Hail Mary’s domestic box office projection

Variety has reported the projected range of Project Hail Mary on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. According to the report, Ryan Gosling’s film is tracking to earn between $63 million and $65 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America.

Set to record the biggest opening among Amazon MGM releases

Michael B Jordan starrer Creed III collected $58 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office, and with that, the film recorded the biggest debut for Amazon MGM Studios. Now, the Ryan Gosling starrer is expected to outperform Creed III‘s debut weekend collection and record the biggest opening weekend for the studio of all time. Creed III collected $156.2 million at the box office in North America.

The story centers on Ryland Grace, who wakes up aboard a spacecraft traveling through deep space with no recollection of how he got there. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary is based on the 2021 novel by Andy Weir. It features Ryan Gosling in the lead role, and the sci-fi adventure movie will be released on March 20.

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