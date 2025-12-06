Having already completed four weeks in theaters, Dan Trachtenberg’s sci-fi action film Predator: Badlands has grossed $175.7 million at the global box office, placing it among the top 25 highest-grossing titles of 2025 (Box Office Mojo). Within the Predator franchise, it currently ranks as the second-highest-grossing installment, just behind Alien vs. Predator, which finished its global run at $177.4 million. Whether Badlands can close this narrow gap and claim the top spot will depend on its remaining theatrical run.

Predator: Badlands Vs. Alien Franchise

While it’s still trailing Alien vs. Predator to bag the top-grossing title within the Predator franchise, let’s find out where Predator: Badlands stands when compared to the Alien film series, as the two franchises bear an interesting connection between them. Here’s what Badlands’ current box office performance looks like.

Predator: Badlands – Box Office Summary

North America: $86.4 million

International: $89.3 million

Worldwide: $175.7 million

Predator: Badlands vs. Alien Films – Box Office Comparison

Now, let’s see how Predator: Badlands compares with the Alien film series at the global box office:

Alien (1979): $79 million Aliens (1986): $85.2 million Alien 3 (1992): $55.5 million Alien: Resurrection (1997): $47.8 million Alien vs. Predator (2004): $177.4 million Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007): $130.3 million Prometheus (2012): $403.4 million Alien: Covenant (2017): $240.9 million Alien: Romulus (2024): $350.9 million

Based on these figures, Predator: Badlands ($175.7 million) has already outgrossed Ridley Scott’s 1979 classic Alien, James Cameron’s Aliens, as well as Alien 3, Alien: Resurrection, and Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem. However, it still trails behind Alien vs. Predator, Prometheus, Alien: Covenant, and Alien: Romulus. Given its current momentum and worldwide tally, Badlands might surpass Alien vs. Predator soon, though overtaking the last three Alien entries appears unlikely during its ongoing theatrical run.

Highest-Grossing Film In the Alien & Predator Franchise

Out of all the films in the Alien and Predator franchise, the title that holds the highest worldwide earnings is Ridley Scott’s 2012 sci-fi horror entry Prometheus ($403.4 million), featuring Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Guy Pearce, Idris Elba, Logan Marshall-Green, and Charlize Theron.

What’s Predator: Badlands All About?

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the sci-fi action film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Wicked: For Good North America Box Office Day 18: Flies past Sinners’ $275M+ As The 5th Highest-Grosser Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News