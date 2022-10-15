Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office (Hindi) Update: Mani Ratnam's Film Crosses 20 Crores Mark In 15 days!

After taking a start of 1.85 crores on the first day, Ponniyin Selvan 1 stayed consistent for 10 full days by staying over the 1 crore mark on a daily basis (barring the second Friday when 0.70 crores came in). However post that the film came down to 0.50 crores range during the weekdays as Monday (0.52 crores), Tuesday (0.47 crores), Wednesday (0.43 crores) and Thursday (0.40 crores) were low.

The good thing though was that the collections were steady at least and not on a free-fall, as a result of which there were few screens retained for the dubbed Hindi version of this region specific south film even in the third week. Around 0.15 crores* more came on the third Friday and that has pushed the overall total to 20.02 crores*. With the 20 crores milestone been breached now after 15 days, it’s a fair enough achievement for PS 1.

Thanks to Ponniyin Selvan 1, it’s after ages though that Mani Ratnam has scored good enough numbers in the all-India belt. Otherwise, post Roja, Bombay and Dil Se, he was only appreciated critically but commercial viability never came to his name. Now that it has happened, the mastery of the director is being acknowledged all over again.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

