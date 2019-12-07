Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar starrer much-awaited film Pati Patni Aur Woh finally hit the Box Office and surprised everyone.

The film was always expected to take a decent start but it surpassed the expectations. Despite competition from another major release Panipat, PPAW opened to good 20-25 % average occupancies in the morning. If that was not enough, the advance booking for the day was promising as well.

The initial appreciation from the public further helped the film as the trends improved in the evening. As per early estimates, Pati Patni Aur Woh will have 8.50-9.50 crores Day 1 and if night shows perform well then a 10 crore opening is also possible.

With PPAW, Kartik Aaryan has got another strong opener of his career and has established himself as one of the most promising young Bollywood stars. The actor who made his way to the audience’s heart with his last releases including Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety, and Lukka Chuppi now has a good line up ahead.

Kartik now has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 and is speculated to be a part of numerous projects which are still waiting for official confirmations.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, PPAW is the remake of 1978 classic comedy of the same title.

