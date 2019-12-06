Akshay Kumar BREAKS SILENCE On Getting Indian Passport, His Interview With Narendra Modi & More

Akshay Kumar who will soon be seen in Good Newwz earlier today went live at an event and made some very interesting comments about various things. From his Indian passport to his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, let’s take a look at some excerpts from the event.

He had this conversation at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2019. He was questioned about his Indian citizenship to which he said, ” I’m Indian. It hurts me when people doubt that. I have applied for an Indian passport.”

He was also asked about the hefty donations he makes for the social causes. To which he said, “I’m from Delhi. Dilli dilawalon ki hoti hai. I’m uncomfortable talking about it. I’m fortunate to carry out my responsibilities as a privileged person: Akshay Kumar speaks on his charity initiatives.”

When asked about his much-talked-about interview with PM, he said, “Even the PM was taken aback by the questions I asked him. He was sweet enough to answer my questions, could’ve had me thrown out.”

He was also questioned for doing 4 films a year, he said, ” I do four films a year. I am free 205 days a year. I can do 8 films a year.”

Recently he was asked if there was a time when big directors were only interested in working with the Khans, Akshay replied: “They (big directors) went to the people who deserved. You see, it’s not that only the Khans were around. There were the Kapoors and the others. I presume I didn’t deserve it, so I earned it my way.”

The actor maintained that even though big filmmakers produce his films, they don’t direct him. “I still don’t have big directors (directing me). They are producing films with me, but they are not directing. Mr Karan Johar is there, you should ask him. You should ask Adi Chopra,” he said.

