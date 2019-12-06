After Housefull 4, Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Is The Latest Victim Of Pirates Tamil Rockers

It’s another week and another release in the form of Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat has hit the screens across the country. Like we have already witnessed in case of Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 recently, the Kartik Aaryan starrer is now the latest victim of piracy on the very first day of its release.

And the face behind this criminal offence is none other than infamous Tamil Rockers. As per the reports, the site features the HD version of Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh for both streaming and downloading. Like in the case several biggies released this year, the movie might get affected due to piracy.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie also stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 film of same name.

Meanwhile, during one of the promotional events of the movie, Kartik Aaryan said, “I feel lucky to be a part of this industry. I think I have a long way to go but there has been a journey since I started my career as an actor. I am really proud of my struggle and where I come from. I really want to continue doing the good work. I don’t want to leave any doubt in my mind, thinking that I had an opportunity and could have capitalised on it. So, I want to give my best effort — be it while making a film or during its promotion.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!