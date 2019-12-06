YouTube Rewind 2019 OR ‘Repost’? Gets 2.2 Million Dislikes Within Hours

YouTube Rewind 2019 just landed and it’s already on the radar of the trolls because it deserves it. YouTube Rewind 2018 was a disaster though it did have some creative content. It seems this time YouTube is competing itself to break the record of earning the most number of dislikes on a video.

YouTube Rewind 2018 recorder 17 million dislikes and it wasn’t a shocker to many. With the backdrop of Fortnite, 2018 was at least an attempt to do something creative. This time it’s just a montage of all the ‘most liked/viewed’ videos and it crosses the boundaries of laziness.

In the start, the video gives a warning many will miss, “In 2018, we made something you didn’t like. For Rewind 2019, let’s see what you DID like. Celebrating the creators, music and moments that mattered most to you in 2019.”

It starts with most liked creator videos including Andymation’s ‘My BIGGEST Flipbook EVER’, James Charles’ ‘No More Lies’, and Felix’s (PewDiePie) and Marzia’s wedding.

Let’s take a look at some of the most hilarious comments under the video:

“At least the last one was entertaining to make fun of. you went with safety that was extremely boring.”

“Youtube: We did our job

Us: But you didn’t do anything

Youtube: Exactly.”

“2018: Worst Youtube Rewind

2019: No Budget Youtube Rewind.”

“This wasn’t a rewind.

This was a repost.”

” Youtube is like that one teacher who tries to act cool but fails miserably.”

