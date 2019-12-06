Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Zariwala SLAPS Shehnaaz Gill, What Went Wrong?

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 are enjoying the time of their life with higher than ever TRPs, and a whole lot of attention. With contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai – the show is a full hit in itself, and calls for some controversy or the other. Now, our ‘Kaanta Laga’ girl Shefali Zariwala has ended up slapping Shehnaaz Gill.

It all happened during the upcoming luxury budget task where the housemates where divided into two teams. While one team was leady by Arhaan Khan, the leader of the other team remained Shehnaaz. While completing the task, there came a moment where Shefali and Gill were pitted against each other and will be seen slapping the Punjabi singer in the heat of the moment.

While Shefali claimed that she did’t slap Shehnaaz deliberately, the action made Shehnaaz Gill furious and she gave it back with equal aggression, leading to both the ladies getting into an ugly physical cat fight.

Moreover, during the episode when Hindustani Bhau was noticed sleeping, Shehnaaz called him out for it, and the both got into a spat too, ending with Bhau calling Shehnaaz ‘Rakhi aunty’.

Meanwhile, recently Bigg Boss become the first Indian TV show to cross 1 Billion views on an OTT platform.

One of the strongest contenders, Siddharth Shukla, who has been wooing the audience with his strong game in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss, is not well. He has been diagnosed with typhoid.

According to a source, Sidharth is on proper medication and has been instructed by the doctors to take proper rest.

“He is under proper supervision. The makers are taking proper care of his food and other facilities,” the source added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!