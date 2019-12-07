Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 1: 9.10 Crores VS Kartik Aaryan’s BIGGEST Openers

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office: Kartik Aaryan is on fire. We all know that the young Bollywood star enjoys a huge fan following but you know the fan love is serious when its converting into collections as well.

With his latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan has hit a sixer as it has earned more than what anybody expected. The film despite clash with another major film earned 9.10 crores at the Box Office on Day 1 itself. This is also special because PPAW has now become Kartik’s highest opener beating his this year release Luka Chuppi’s opening.

Let’s have a look at Kartik’s top openers so far-

1 Pati Patni Aur Woh 9.10 crores

2 Luka Chuppi 8.01 crores

3 Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 6.8 crores

4 Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 6.42 crores

5 Guest Iin London 2.10 crores

Meanwhile Kartik Aaryan recently said that acting and sex are like bread and butter for him.

On Zoom’s By Invite Only chat show, Kartik opened up about his choices in life and talked about what is easier for him to quit – acting or sex.

He said: “Acting and sex are like bread and butter. You can’t quit either. Acting and sex or love goes hand in hand for me.”

