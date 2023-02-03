2022 was a year of Bollywood slowly but steadily coming back on track when the only film to take a huge opening was Brahmastra which saw 37 crores coming in. Apart from this, the real big successes were The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where the first in the list didn’t quite open huge but the other two did rather well. Still, the opening of the Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan starrers were under 20 crores though they went on to sustain quite well and emerge as bonafide blockbusters.

So why bring these films back into the conversation? Well, that’s because Pathaan has now come to the close of its extended first week and even on Thursday, its ninth day, its collections are next only to that of Brahmastra, as far as the best first day for a Bollywood movie in 2022 is concerned. While Drishyam 2 had taken a start of 15.38 crores and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opened at 14.11 crores, Pathaan enjoyed collections of 15.65 crores on Thursday, which is an unparalleled feat indeed.

The film has now reached 364.15 crores. in 9 days and that’s an average of over 40 crores per day that has been maintained, which is simply unbelievable. The second weekend begins today and while one waits to see if there would be a jump in numbers today or if the collections will just hover around the same mark as Thursday, what’s going to set fireworks all over again are footfalls that will be the evidences on Saturday and Sunday. That will bring the film closer to the 450 crores mark, hence consolidating its all-time blockbuster status.

